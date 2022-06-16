TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 40 | Miami Finale: Janoski, Newport, Angelides

Well one of my favorite trips comes to an end. After Richie gets a few last tries at the Ft. Lauderdale double set I think we headed home the next day, or maybe even lit something up that night. I won’t know until I pop in the next tape. Either way I loved this trip and watching these tapes took me back. I know we revisited Miami during A Time To Shine so we’ll see some more footage of Miami later on. Looking back at this crew I think we all got along so well that we went on several trips together. If I was going to Spain or Miami for a new TWS video I’d still call Stefan, Kyle, Richie, and Biebel and they’d tag along.

Featuring: Stefan Janoski, Kyle Leeper, Richard Angelides, Jon Newport

I start each video the same way, I pick two to five DV tapes (in order) from my TransWorld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.