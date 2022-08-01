TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 43 | Molinar, Salazar, Janoski

Yes we’re right back where we left off. Omar is back at Roseville High trying his line again and Stefan is trying the nollie backside flip line. Looking back it was like Groundhog’s Day, but during that time I don’t think I felt that way. In my eyes making a video was the most important thing to do, I was on a mission to get these guys clips 🙂 We took trips to San Francisco, some nights to San Jose, it felt like the world (skate world) was ours. We would try to skate almost anything, as long as we were being nice then usually the police or concerned citizens would be nice back.

I start each video the same way, I pick two to five DV tapes (in order) from my TransWorld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.

Featuring Stefan Janoski, Kyle Leeper, Thomas Bonilla, Raymond Molinar, Omar Salazar, and Brandon Biebel.