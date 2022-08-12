TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 44 | Wenning, Duffy, Tim Tim

Duffy is coming off an ankle injury just before deadline, somehow he would still try jumping down stuff – like I said before he doesn’t stop… I think it is getting close to deadline. I knew once I went down to Oceanside I would be staying in the editing room for a few weeks straight. Jon and I would take turns sleeping and editing, NO set hours just chunks of time in front of the computer. Damn if Jackson made the nollie crook down the mellow rail he would have ended the montage for sure. My brain was on one track, “get clips.”

I start each video the same way, I pick two to five DV tapes (in order) from my TransWorld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.

Featuring Jack Curtin, Stefan Janoski, Kyle Leeper, Brian Wenning, Matt Rodriguez, Jeff Landi, Pat Duffy, Chad Tim Tim, and Corey Duffel.