TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 48 | First Love, Salazar and Shiloh

Thomas killing it! Shiloh killing it! If you haven’t figured it out yet, I’m working on First Love. I never liked trying to think of names for videos, but this one was easy. My mom bought me an old skateboard at a swap meet. It looked so cool that I even got a tattoo of the board and wrote “First Love” under it. So when it came time to come up with a name for the next TWS video, I had an Idea I actually liked. I asked Jon Holland what he thought about First Love and he liked it. I hit up Seu Trinh, asked if he wanted to shoot an ad, and he brought over his Hasselblad. We used natural light, no flashes, and shot the board sitting on my black couch. It turned out super cool, and was the main ad plus the DVD box cover.

I start each video the same way, I pick two to five DV tapes (in order) from my TransWorld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.

Featuring Thomas Bonilla, Shiloh Greathouse, Don Nguyen, Omar Salazar, Al Partanen, DJ Chavez, Terrell Robinson, Jon Holland.