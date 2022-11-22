TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 50 | Shimizu, Olson, Tim Tim, Leeper and More

I spent so much time scouring the streets. Vernon was always a place I would end up, Shimizu would always give me a hard time about this because he was usually with me and he would have to deal with the boredom of driving up and down every street for hours. At least I found a lot of spots there, the first clips in this episode are in Vernon. It was such a cool town, pretty desolate, I liked the industrial vibes. Also it felt like we could get away with skating that zone easier than in the heart of DTLA. Eastern ledges for days—I suggested it as a meet up spot everyday. After a few months I learned it was a “vortex” kinda like a skateshop. So if we wanted to hit the streets, I had to put a cap on how long we’d spend there. The mission bump (Shiloh frontside 360 stale) wasn’t too far from the ledges.

Featuring Daniel Shimizu, Richie Belton, Justin Roy, Don Nguyen, Danny Montoya, Shiloh Greathouse, Omar Salazar, Stefan Janoski, Kyle Leeper, Alex Olson, Chad Tim Tim, and Brandon Biebel

I start each video the same way, I pick two to five DV tapes (in order) from my TransWorld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.