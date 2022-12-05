TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Ep 51 | Montoya, Shiloh, Shimizu

Back to the Eastern Ledges. During this time If I’m in L.A., I bet there’ll be footage from these ledges on my DV tapes. As I write this I think the location of those ledges is still a pile of dirt; decades ago when it was demolished I heard from a construction worker that it was supposed to be condos or a building. If I had a lot like this near me currently, I’d have so many fun curbs, double sliders, some wallies, and maybe a cement pole jam. Being from LA and skating in the streets 6-10 hours a day, you’ll deal with all sorts of people. The way people treat you (as a skateboarder) is very interesting. Most of the time we got talked down to OR sometimes felt like we were about to get into a fight. The bump to red wall where Danny and Kenny are skating was one of those times I was thinking we might be getting into a fight, luckily we didn’t. This was also a reason why those ledges we made were so nice. NOBODY TO BOTHER US 😉

Featuring Daniel Shimizu, Richie Belton, Don Nguyen, Thomas Bonilla, Danny Montoya, Shiloh Greathouse, Alex Olson, and Kenny Anderson.

I start each video the same way, I pick two to five DV tapes (in order) from my TransWorld DV drawer. I read my log book and find out what’s in store for the next video. I line the deck up with the time code that coincides with what I have written down, and the memories start flowing. I’ll fiddle with the order depending on just how gnarly the tricks are, BUT these videos are chronological in the sense that I do not skip around to different tapes just to find “gnarlier” tricks to make the edits better. These edits play very closely to how the footage got recorded on each tape and what time frame I filmed each trick.