TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Episode 13

During the end of Free your mind, I spent months in Berkeley. Dan/s house was like my personal airbnb. I cringe just listening to myself talk in the background of clips, I was such a young kid. To this day I still wonder how Dan was so cool to me. Looking back It does seem like a big brother-little brother type of thing. I remember the session at “Jim’s ramp.” I’d never really filmed much on a mini ramp. I think every new situation, going to new spots in SF, meeting new pros, I was always intimidated—I can hear it in my voice. The double backside flip Rob did off the bump over barrier was so good! I watched it back immediately to check if he was in frame, centered etc… Then I saw it—a piece of dust on the lens, I was so bummed at myself, I knew Rob would probably talk shit, and make a comment about Ty (Evans). I thought he’d say something like it looks good but Ty wouldn’t have dust on the lens.

I was definitely OCD about filming, I took filming so serious, having all the tools to fix/make spots, and prided myself on being down anytime, anywhere. I tricked myself into thinking that skaters talked, and if my filming was shakey, bad colors, or if I wasn’t down to film everyday and night of the week, then they would tell one another that I wasn’t good enough and not to shoot with me.

I eventually learned, but it took me awhile to find a balance, how to go about filming and have fun with the skaters at the same time.—Jason Hernandez