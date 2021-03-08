TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Episode 19 | Are You Alright?
It’s hard to put into words just how fun the Are you alright? trip was. Traveling with some skaters you had on your wall growing up, driving them in a city-sized bus RV, and sleeping the entire time in between the steering wheel and windshield was exactly where I wanted to be at that point in my life.
I’d never met Clint Peterson before, but I liked his skating so I cold called him to see if he wanted to go on this trip. He was down to go. It’s funny how now a days if I was invited on a trip like this I would ask lots of questions, “Where are we sleeping? Who’s driving? How long? who’s going/where are we going?” I don’t think he asked any questions except for “Where do I need to be to get picked up?” Our only intention was skating, and seeing where the road took us.
We partied a lot, we skated a lot, Jon and I knew nothing about RVing—not when to dump the water, where, etc. We definitely had issues with that, and learned the hard way 😉 This type of skate life was how I learned the ropes of navigating the world. There are pros and cons to that, and looking back I still cringe at the way I sound and how I was acting. If I could change anything it would be my maturity (if I had a magic wand that’s what it would change). Be prepared for some funny episodes to come.
Featuring Aaron Harrison @hairball_1974
Pat Duffy @pduffplanb
Matt Dove @punkrockfish
Clint Peterson @clintscorner
Jesse Fritsch @jessefritsch
Ryan Wilburn @wilburnside
Judd Hertzler @juddhertz
Donny Barley @donnybarley
Ped Urtz @ped_urtz
