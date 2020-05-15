TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Episode 2

May 15, 2020 By

Jason’s back with his TWS Vault Episode 2 (tapes 4-7). Featuring:
Daniel Shimizu @dshimizu
Ethan Fowler @heathenflowers
Leo Romero @leoromero
Matt Allen @mattallen___
Raymond Molinar @raymond.molinar
Cairo Foster @cairofoster
Bryan Herman @bherman
Brian Sumner @briansumner
Charlie Thomas @charliethomas
Brian Arizmendiz @btownbooze
Gareth Stehr @dirtsqid

