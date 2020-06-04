TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Episode 3

June 4, 2020

Jason’s Vault episode 3 (tapes 8-11). Featuring:
Leo Romero
Matt Allen
Al Partanen
Peter Hewitt
Dave Swift
Darren Navarrette
Matt Mumford
John Rattray
Don Nguyen
Donny Barley
Kris Markovich
Daniel Shimizu
Dorian Tucker
Charlie Thomas
Darrell Stanton
Terry Kennedy

