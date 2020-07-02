TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Episode 5

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Episode 5, tapes 16-19! Some epic sessions with the likes of Daniel Shimizu, Thomas Bonilla, Jani laitiala, Scott Pommier, Scott Kane, Leo Romero, Geoff Rowley, Chris Haslam, Free Your Mind sessions with Darrell Stanton, Dan Drehobl, Tony Trullio, and Jasin Phares.

