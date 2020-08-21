TWS Vault: Jason Hernandez Episode 8

August 21, 2020 By

Free Your Mind! Rob Welsh lights it up in SD and LA with Joey Pepper. Raymond Molinar chomps on his IE ledges. Leo Romero and Dan Rogers tackle big rails. Sacto with Biebel. Back to the Pier for some insane manuals, and tagging!

