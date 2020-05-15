Tyson Peterson | VX1000 Raw Tapes

May 14, 2020

This edit consist of all of the VX1000 footage Tyson and Thiessen filmed together. Just the raw clips straight from the tapes. All of these clips were filmed for the threads idea vacuum Headcleaner & Supervisual videos. Shot over the course of 2015-2016 in Long Beach, San Pedro & Atlanta.

