UCLA Rats

New SK8RATS edit filmed all at UCLA. Featured rats:
Dakota Hunt
Ryan Alvero
Travis Harrison
Brett Sube
JJ Rice
Sebo Walker
Brian Baca
Zach Reinhardt
Sean Istaste
Tanner Lawler
Shane Auckland
Richie Parry
Shawn Hale

Video: Shane Auckland

Music: The One To Wait by CCFX

