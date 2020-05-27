Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Music: The One To Wait by CCFX

New SK8RATS edit filmed all at UCLA. Featured rats: Dakota Hunt Ryan Alvero Travis Harrison Brett Sube JJ Rice Sebo Walker Brian Baca Zach Reinhardt Sean Istaste Tanner Lawler Shane Auckland Richie Parry Shawn Hale

