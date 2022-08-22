Vadik Romantsov | Siesta part

August 22, 2022

Filmmaker Andrey  Fin from Minsk filmed this part of Vadik Romantsov during the past year. It was filmed mostly during short daytime breaks at Andrey’s work and on vacation, so they decided to name this part Siesta.
Most of the spots from this video are located in Moscow, but they also managed to film tricks in Kyiv, Barcelona, Athens, Sochi, Brest, Vitebsk and Izhevsk.

