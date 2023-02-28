Vans APAC Presents: Lava | Introducing Indonesia’s Basral Graito and Jakarta’s Rubianda

Vans APAC is proud to present Lava, a skate video introducing Indonesia’s up and comer Basral Graito and starring Jakarta’s Rubianda, alongside the rest of Vans’ APAC skate team as they hit hidden gems through the Ring of Fire and discover the skate paradise that Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand have to offer.

Video by Mark Khor and Joy Suryawan.

Featuring skateboarding by Rubianda, Basral Graito, Absar Lebeh, Daiki Hoshino, Digby Luxton, Eugene Choi, Fifa TinTarn, Fikri Fauzi, Geng Jakkarin, Hina Maeda, Junnosuke Hasegawa, Kenny Kamil, Koya Miyasaka, Michael Joshua, Mingyuk Lee, Oat Athiwat, Rome Collyer, Sharil Effendy, Shogo Zama, Shor West, Toa Sasaki, and Ton Konwit.