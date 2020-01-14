Our good friends over at Vans invited us out to NYC last week to check out their new skatespace198 in Brooklyn and see what it was all about. Here’s a little video recap to showcase what went down featuring Andrew Reynolds, Rowan Zorilla, Beatrice Domond, Anthony Van Engelen, and Zach Sheats (Vans Marketing). And this space is now open to the public, so click here to register for a free skate session at this rad park! Thanks guys! Video by Richard Quintero.

Here’s more info from VANS about #vansskatespace198:

After 18 months of planning, Vans announces its highly anticipated, indoor skate facility, the Vans Skate Space 198. Located in the rich, cultural enclave of Bushwick in Brooklyn, NY, the free, public skatepark is officially open.

Serving as a community-focused space rooted in skateboarding, the Vans Skate Space 198 will provide skaters a sanctuary from the harsh winters of New York City, and host engaging activations of skateboarding culture throughout the year. The immersive space will enable Vans fans and skaters of all levels to embrace their creative expression through a skate lens. Whether it’s skateboarding itself, art or music the programming offered throughout at Vans Skate Space 198 will be 100% informed by creativity and inspired by skateboarding’s authentic heritage.

“Vans Skate Space 198 is a safe haven for all skateboarders regardless of skill, age, gender and race,” said Zach Sheats, Vans Americas Brand Marketing Manager, Skateboarding. “Skateboarding is a cultural driver fueled with positivity and the Vans Skate Space 198 is the physical address that will enable the skateboarding culture in New York City to feel it all year round!”

Designed with a labor of love and meticulously built with the preeminent skatepark builder in the world, California Skateparks, Vans Skate Space 198’s design is a true representation of both park and street, with several features inspired by classic New York City skate spots. In addition to features proposed by the local New York City skate community, the brand new park is designed with a mix of unique materials and textures, making it a truly one-of-a-kind collaborative skate space in the heart of Brooklyn.

With Vans Skate Space 198, Vans’ remains committed to fueling skateboard culture and progression, while providing a local platform for the greater Tri-State area to enjoy.

Vans.com/space198