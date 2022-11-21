Vans Europe: Bom Viva

November 21, 2022 By

Since last year, the Vans Iberian team were not able to go visit Portugal because of travel restrictions. This year they decided to focus solely on Portugal and get on the van again for three different skate trips there. Ben Skrzypek and a cast of rippers set this one off!

