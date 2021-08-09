Vans Europe Presents: Delay Scene

Vans Skateboarding’s Netherlands team presents, Delay Scene. The title says it all. It’s a fact that skateboard projects like this take time. Every single clip has a story. It’s a labor-intensive collaboration between skater, filmer & photographer and in the end the music glues it all together.

For the last two years the Vans Holland squad, accompanied by Vans Europe riders Rob Maatman (NL) & Yeelen Moens (BE), searched the cobble stone streets to present to you a VX summary of Dutch skateboarding.

Featuring :

Yeelen Moens

Lex van der Does

Bert Roeterdink

Tjerk Oosting

Nick Bax

Hugo Snelooper

Jip Koorevaar

Rob Maatman

Sebastiaan Vijverberg