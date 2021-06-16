Vans Europe Presents: Iberico

Ibérico is the first ever long length video coming from Iberia so it had to be special.

Alicante first In October followed by Barcelona in November, and then straight to the other side of Spain with Cadiz and Madrid as the last destinations. Having a Jamón ibérico in every tour was a priority so we decided to call the video “Ibérico”.

Featuring Afonso Nery, Alex Furtado, Arnau Truque, Ben Skrzypez, David Sanchez, Dubann Machuca, Florentin Marfaing, Gelek Gonzalez, Ibon Mariño, Joscha Aicher , Martino Cattaneo, Nuno Relogio, Pedro Roseiro, Pol Amadó, Rafa Cort, Roberto Alemañ, Tania Cruz, and Victor Pellegrin

A video by Blai Costa