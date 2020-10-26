Vans Europe Presents: Kingdom For A Cooler

Mid-February is always a difficult time to pick a destination for a skate trip in Europe due to the winter. This year the Vans Europe skate team, along with some of the Vans Germany team, decided to fly across the Mediterranean and check out the spots that the Kingdom of Morocco had to offer. As if they knew that this would be the last time they could travel together as they’re used to for a while, the crew blazed through the beautiful country without leaving a spot untouched. While chasing the sun and the warmth from Tangier all the way down to Agadir, there was no shortage of laughs, hi-jinx and good times.

Featuring: Joscha Aicher, Axel Cruysberghs, Jan Hoffman, Flo Marfaing, Joseph Biais, Marko Kada, Dustin Dollin, Victor Pellegrin, Alexey Krasniy, Yeelen Moens, Oscar Candon, Chris Pfanner, Kalle Wiehn, Pepe Tirelli & Val Bauer.