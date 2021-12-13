Vans Europe Presents: Piazzetta

The latest team video from Vans’ Italian crew.

Piazzetta in Italian means “small square.” The plan was for the Italian Vans skate team to visit some of their most-loved home spots, sharing the same ledge where they grew up as skaters.

They kicked things off in Milano Centrale, then made their way to Torino’s Piazza Castello. Next up was Bologna’s Memoriale della Shoah and finally wrapped things up in Reggio Emilia’s Piazza Martiri del 7 Luglio. Four different cities with four different colours of marble and cobblestones.

The result? A 9 minute ode to the team’s OG spots with a brand-new approach. Ci vediamo in Piazzetta!