Vans New Chapter of This Is Off The Wall

Vans is nothing without community. And as the world endures a new normal, how does creativity flourish without the purest sense of connection? Vans’ newest chapter of its THIS IS OFF THE WALL campaign captures this universal sentiment with a new series of short films showcasing how three diverse communities have discovered their creative voices through skateboarding. Expressing collective themes of identity, imagination, perseverance and most of all, friendship, the new campaign shares these unique perspectives to foster connection with fans and inspire creative freedom through skateboarding.