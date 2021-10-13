Vans ‘Nice To See You’

Vans is proud to present the world premiere of Nice To See You, a new feature-length film built from the ground up to highlight Vans’ global skateboarding team roster and bring to life the creative visions of talented filmmakers around the world.

Under the guidance of Greg Hunt, Nice To See You stars Adelaide Norris, Alexey Krasniy, Breana Geering, Chima Ferguson, Daiki Hoshino, Diego Todd, Digby Luxton, Dustin Henry, Etienne Gagne, Nick Michel, Notis Aggelis, Pedro Delfino, Rio Morishige, Ronnie Sandoval, Shogo Zama, Simon Zuzic, Una Farrar, and Wang Guohua, with appearances from many other Vans Family members. A truly global production, the film was co-directed by creative talents including Tommy Zhao, Shari White (who directed Vans’ Credits), Paul Labadie and Max Pack (who directed Vans Europe’s Tom’s Tales), George Kousoulis, Daniel Dent, and Kyota Kamei.