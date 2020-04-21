Vans Presents: Credits

Just under a year in the making, CREDITS celebrates the diverse energy and personalities of the global women’s skate community directed by Shari White. With a talented cast led by three underground favorites—Una Farrar, Breana Geering, and Fabiana Delfino—the film highlights the unique, individual style and expression of a group of friends that skate, hang and travel together. Other featured riders, Beatrice Domond, Cher Strauberry, Clara Solar, Poppy Olsen, Helena Long, Adelaide Norris, Dayana Young and director Shari White herself.