Vans Presents: Inside Jerry Hsu’s Sci-Fi Fantasy

June 29, 2020 By

A product of the ‘90s, Jerry Hsu and his small-batch brand, Sci-Fi Fantasy, stand for unapologetic, creative self-expression. Vans leans into his mind-melting world to understand the places, eras and principles from which he draws his inspiration.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS