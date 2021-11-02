Vans Presents: Justin Henry’s GAMETIME

November 2, 2021 By

Vans Skateboarding Presents a fresh look inside the life of Vans Family member, Justin Henry, on the heels of turning pro with Quasi Skateboards. Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Justin is all about giving back to his community. Quasi’s unique approach to announcing Justin’s pro status with a billboard in his hometown kicks off this personal look at his days post-pro and features newly released footage from Quasi’s archive.

Tech_10821_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS