Vans Presents ‘Lizzie’: A Short Film

As the global icon of creative expression, Vans Skateboarding is proud to present Lizzie, a short 35mm film directed by renowned filmmaker Greg Hunt. Unveiling a personal, intimate account of Lizzie Armanto beyond her skateboarding accolades and identity as one of the world’s most talented skateboarders, the film is the first to explore Lizzie’s life through the lens of those closest to her.

Tapping into stories, memories, and perspectives from fellow friends and skaters— ranging from skate legend and mentor Tony Hawk to Vans’ team rider and rising talent Mami Tezuka— Vans and Hunt capture the essence of Lizzie through poignant voiceovers paired against the backdrop of footage from Lizzie’s daily life skating, hanging with friends, and celebrating the launch of her very first signature skate shoe.

“Ultimately, I aimed to create something special with this little film,” said Hunt, whose previous work includes Vans’ Propeller, Alright OK, and Nice to See You skate films, among others. “I’ve never made anything quite like it. I think it’s a beautiful and honest portrait of Lizzie.”