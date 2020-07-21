Vans Presents: Lotties Skateshop

July 21, 2020 By

Lotties Skateshop has quickly become a community hub and safe haven for young skaters in Los Angeles. Owner Mike Gigliotti’s love for the shop and the community is what truly makes this space special. Vans recently spent some time at Lotties to understand what inspires Mike to create art, elevate local talent, and preserve the skate shop subculture for generations to come.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS