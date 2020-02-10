Vans Rowan Shoe Skate Jam Video & Photos

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

VIDEO / Bobby Bils

In celebration of Rowan Zorilla’s first pro shoe, Vans put together an epic day in Oceanside, CA last week that started out with some sky diving for the courageous few that wanted to ride the sky, then a skate session over at Prince park for the afternoon, and then all wrapping up with some bowling at Surf Bowl in O-Side with a performance by WITCH to close it all out. It was a day to remember. Check out the video and photos below for some highlights from the day. And be on the lookout at your local skateshop for Rowan’s new shoe coming February 15th! Congrats Rowan.

PHOTOS / Jaime Owens

Just another day with the boys. Rowan’s big year.

Cedric Pabich, nosegrind tail grab.

Vans’ Cierra Xavier is always rolling.

Cody Subido was quietly killing it all day.

Berle and Reynolds.

You know Rowan knows all the lines.

Kader made it to O-Side.

Mike Gigliotti of Lotties Skateshop and Neckface holding it down.

Pedro might have been the MVP for the day.

Roman Pabich classic form.

Roman Pabich, backside 180 nosegrind.

Chris Russell, invert to fakie.

Russell, backside ollie disaster bash.

Kirb dog counting some blocks.

The Boss.

Photo Credit: Grant Hatfield Closing the night out at Surf Bowl in the heart of Oceanside for some bowling with the boys and live music from WITCH.

Photo Credit: Mario Rubalcaba WITCH caused some havoc! Thank you Vans for a rad day!

And here’s just a little bonus to show you how far this little Shep Dawg has come. Hell yeah Rowan! Congrats!