Vans Rowan Shoe Skate Jam Video & Photos

February 9, 2020 By

VIDEO / Bobby Bils

In celebration of Rowan Zorilla’s first pro shoe, Vans put together an epic day in Oceanside, CA last week that started out with some sky diving for the courageous few that wanted to ride the sky, then a skate session over at Prince park for the afternoon, and then all wrapping up with some bowling at Surf Bowl in O-Side with a performance by WITCH to close it all out. It was a day to remember. Check out the video and photos below for some highlights from the day. And be on the lookout at your local skateshop for Rowan’s new shoe coming February 15th! Congrats Rowan.

rowan

PHOTOS / Jaime Owens

RowanJust another day with the boys. Rowan’s big year.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_CEDRIC Cedric Pabich, nosegrind tail grab.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_Cierra Vans’ Cierra Xavier is always rolling.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_CODY_NG Cody Subido was quietly killing it all day.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_ELijah_REYNOLDS Berle and Reynolds.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_FSOLLIEYou know Rowan knows all the lines.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_KADER Kader made it to O-Side.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_Lottie_Neck Mike Gigliotti of Lotties Skateshop and Neckface holding it down.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_PEDRO  Pedro might have been the MVP for the day.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_ROMAN_BSair Roman Pabich classic form.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_ROMAN_BSNG Roman Pabich, backside 180 nosegrind.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_RUSSEL_INVERT Chris Russell, invert to fakie.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_RUSSELL Russell, backside ollie disaster bash.

VANS_ROWAN_FEB20_TaylorKirbyKirb dog counting some blocks.

ReynoldsThe Boss.

Rowan
Photo Credit: Grant Hatfield
Closing the night out at Surf Bowl in the heart of Oceanside for some bowling with the boys and live music from WITCH.

witch
Photo Credit: Mario Rubalcaba
WITCH caused some havoc! Thank you Vans for a rad day!

And here’s just a little bonus to show you how far this little Shep Dawg has come. Hell yeah Rowan! Congrats!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS