Vans Skateboarding Presents: Breana Geering

In the latest Vans Skateboarding Presents, it focuses on British Columbia native Breana Geering. Breana shares how she came up in the Vancouver skate scene and how instrumental the love and guidance of her Antisocial Skateshop mentors have been to her success. In Shari White’s 2020 landmark film, CREDITS, the first ever all-womens Vans skate edit, Breana shined through as one of the ripping, fresh new faces in the Vans Family. Fast forward one short year later to 2021, Vans is proud to celebrate her latest collection with a nod toward gender neutrality.