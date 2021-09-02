Vans Skateboarding Presents: Brighton Zeuner

Vans Skateboarding presents a look inside the world of team rider and Olympic athlete Brighton Zeuner, whose storied skateboarding career has been on an upward trajectory since capturing two Vans Park Series champion titles and becoming one of the youngest X-Games gold medalists all before she was old enough to drive. Despite the pressures associated with pushing herself further—including competing on the world stage in Tokyo— Brighton puts fun and creative expression at the center of what she does. From filming clips with Frog Skateboards to partnering with Vans on new product, Brighton is helping shape and influence the next chapter of skateboarding as she continues to serve as an inspiration for all.