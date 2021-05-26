Vans Skateboarding Presents: Cher Strauberry

Vans Skateboarding Presents a new short film about skateboarder, musician and artist Cher Strauberry, providing an inside look into her role shaping and growing the queer skate community.

Cher’s role within Oakland-based Unity Skateboarding, as well as helping found the queer skateboard brand, Glue Skateboards, has helped grow inclusivity within the space. In this film, she takes us back to the early days, shedding light on the experiences leading her to become an influencer in the queer skate community.

