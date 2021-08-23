Vans Skateboarding Presents: Tyson Peterson

Vans Skateboarding presents the story behind Baker Skateboards pro Tyson Peterson’s journey from 11-year-old Florida skate prodigy to a true trailblazer in skateboarding. Tyson had some help along the way, from influential skaters to a support system of friends and family, ultimately getting him to where he is today. This short film delves into Tyson’s ascent to pro and the community that was behind him every step of the way.