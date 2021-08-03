Vans Wayvee: Built With Tyson Peterson

Vans, the original action sports footwear and apparel brand, proudly presents its newest style, the Wayvee, built from the ground up with input from Tyson Peterson. Designed to push the limits of style and progression, the Wayvee marks an evolution in skate performance with a fresh aesthetic inspired by Tyson’s unique approach to both fashion and skating.

Known as much for his eclectic style and love of thrift stores as he is for his skill and creativity on the board, Tyson Peterson is a leader and true original, turning heads with his floaty skate approach that pushes the limits of what’s possible on a board. For his new Wayvee colorway, Tyson tapped into a simple, all-black palette with pops of red, yellow, and green.

In addition to the Wayvee, Tyson curated his own apparel pack featuring everyday pieces like the Off The Wall short sleeve tee, yarn-dyed tee and standard crew fleece in antique white featuring a peace sign and a sketch of his dog, Natty. The collection is rounded out with a loose tapered corduroy cargo pant in black, Torrey Skate jacket in asphalt, and sock with red, yellow, and green peace signs.

The Wayvee by Tyson Peterson will be available on August 5, 2021, at select Vans Skateboarding retail locations and at Vans.com/Skateboarding.