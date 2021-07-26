Vans Welcomes Felipe Nunes
Vans welcomes the addition of adaptive skateboarder Felipe Nunes to the Vans Family. At just 21 years old, Felipe has already achieved more than most of his non-adaptive counterparts. Hailing from Curitiba Paraná, Brazil, he lost his legs at age six in a train accident. But by age 13 he had found freedom and a creative outlet in skateboarding and quickly began gaining recognition from the global skateboarding community. In a short four-year window, Felipe won multiple contests, receiving a nod from Tony Hawk by officially turning pro for the Birdhouse team.
