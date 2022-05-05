Various Places | Globe Skateboarding

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

An all 16mm film rework of footage from Austyn Gillette, Sammy Montano and Aaron Kim during recent missions to New York, Ohio and Vigo, Spain for Globe Skateboarding.

