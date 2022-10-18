VERO AMORE | Alex Sorgente

October 17, 2022 By

It’s all love behind Alex Sorgente’s all-terrain attack on heavy street and transition spots here in his second full-length video part. Sorge stacked clips across Brazil, Portugal, Florida and California for this, his Vero Amore.

Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS