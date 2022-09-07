victims of boredom | Austin, Texas

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Our young filmer homie Igna Arrigaada just made a new video that’s pretty rad and entertaining. Bunch of young Austin shredders.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!