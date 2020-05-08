Victor Cascarigny In Quarantine Part From Toulouse, France

May 8, 2020 By

“Short moves, limited to an hour a day and 1 km away from home.” France’s quarantine rules.

Video made in Toulouse, France during the quarantine. All rules were respected to make it. France had stricter rules than we did in the US. Read more with Vincent Milou about that.

