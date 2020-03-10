Vincent Milou and the French Olympic Team

Our good friend Vincent Milou was in town with his fellow teammates on the French Olympic team (minus Aurelian Giraud) and wanted to get a roll in our park. We wanted to see what this squad was all about. They ripped, but we really weren’t expecting Edouard Damestoy’s wallride! Quoi!?

Afternoon In The Park: Ace Pelka Afternoon In The Park: Ace Pelka

Video: @collinhpx

Music: @cursed.records

