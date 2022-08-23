Vitals | Louie Lopez, Grant Taylor, Collin Provost in Los Angeles

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Volcom Skate Team putting their Volcom Team Vitals Collection to the test in the streets of Los Angeles, California.

Featuring Louie Lopez, Collin Provost, Grant Taylor, Axel Cruysberghs, CJ Collins and Chris Pfanner.

Filmed by Ryan Lee & Calvin Millar

Edited by Seth Huot