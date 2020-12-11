Walker Ryan: ABD SFC

December 10, 2020 By

In honor of Walker Ryan’s debut novel TOP OF MASON, set entirely in San Francisco, we thought we’d revisit some tricks he filmed over the years in the City by the Bay. The book is available now.

