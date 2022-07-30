Watch the live broadcast of the 2022 Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa, from Lauridsen Skatepark, featuring some of the world’s best skateboarders and adaptive athletes. Day two starts with the men’s adaptive park final, presented by Toyota, followed by the Battle of the Shops, the adaptive wheelchair exhibition presented by Toyota, the women’s street final, and closing out the night is the men’s park final. Scroll down below for event details and the full evening’s Schedule. #dewtour

*PLEASE NOTE: This broadcast will end at the end of the adaptive wheelchair exhibition and a new live stream will begin for the women’s street final and the men’s park final.

Event Details

The men’s adaptive park final features 12 of the world’s best adaptive athletes, where each competitor will be allotted three runs with 45-seconds for a chance to put together their best tricks for the judges. In the end, their best and highest-scoring run counts towards their final result.

Returning from a two-year hiatus, the Battle of the Shops competition makes a comeback at the 2022 Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa. Five shops will select two of their best skateboarders to throw down on the street section of the Lauridsen skatepark. The competition will have two 15-minute jams of five athletes with one skateboarder from each shop. Each shop skater is individually judged, and the final results are based on a combined score from each athlete. Battling shops include Midwest finest, Escapist Skateboarding, Familia Skateshop, Eduskate, Subsect Skateshop, and Infinity Skate Shop.

The women’s skateboarding street final features eight of the world’s best skateboarders, where each competitor will be allotted three runs with 45-seconds for a chance to put together their best tricks for the judges. In the end, their best and highest-scoring run counts towards their final result.

The men’s skateboarding park final features 12 of the world’s best park skateboarders, where each competitor will be allotted three runs with 45-seconds for a chance to put together their best tricks for the judges. In the end, their best and highest-scoring run counts towards their final result.

7/30/22 Schedule: (all times in CST)

3:45 – 4:20 pm Men’s Adaptive Park Final, Presented by Toyota

4:40 – 6:05 pm Battle of the Shops

6:05 – 6:30 Adaptive Wheelchair Exhibition, Presented by Toyota

7:00 – 7:40 pm Women’s Skateboarding Street Final

8:15 – 9:30 pm Men’s Skateboarding Park Final