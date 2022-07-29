WATCH Dew Tour 2022: Women’s & Men’s Adaptive Street Presented by Toyota

Watch the live broadcast of the 2022 Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa, from Lauridsen Skatepark, featuring some of the world’s best skateboarders and adaptive athletes. Day one kicks off with the women’s and men’s adaptive street final, presented by Toyota, followed by the women’s skateboarding park final and the men’s skateboarding street final to end the night. Scroll down below for event details and the entire evening’s schedule. #dewtour

*PLEASE NOTE: This broadcast will end at the end of the men’s adaptive street final, and a new live stream will begin for the women’s park final and the men’s street final.

Event Details

The women’s and men’s adaptive street final features eight of the world’s best adaptive athletes, where each competitor will be allotted three runs with 45-seconds for a chance to put together their best tricks for the judges. Ultimately, their best and highest-scoring run counts towards their final result.

The women’s skateboarding park final features eight of the world’s best athletes. Each competitor will be allotted three runs with 45-seconds for a chance to put together their best tricks for the judges. In the end, their best and highest-scoring run counts towards their final result.

The men’s skateboarding street final features 12 of the world’s best skateboarders, where each competitor will be allotted three runs with 45-seconds for a chance to put together their best tricks for the judges. In the end, their best and highest-scoring run counts towards their final result.

7/29/22 Schedule: (all times in CST)

4:00 – 4:35 pm Women’s Adaptive Street Final, Presented by Toyota

5:00 – 5:35 pm Men’s Adaptive Street Final, Presented by Toyota

6:30 – 7:30 pm Women’s Park Final

8:00 – 9:15 pm Men’s Street Final