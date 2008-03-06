Wednesday Woe (March 5)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“This is my buddy Rob Seara f–king himself up bad on our sh-tty skatepark’s handrail. Broken radius and dislocated elbow. Ouch! My buddy Juice filmed it. USCNJ. Just figured the woe’s been kinda weak lately…”

Wow, weak no more.

Email footy to blair.alley@transworld.net. Quicktime only. Click here for photo and video submission instructions.