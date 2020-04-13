Welcome to the Family – Tony Hawk | VANS

April 13, 2020

Vans is proud to welcome skateboarding legend and global youth icon, Tony Hawk, to the Vans Family as an official global Vans brand ambassador.

Joining Vans as an official global brand ambassador, Tony Hawk will partner with the brand to promote Vans’ global brand platforms, including his continued involvement as a color commentator in the Vans Park Series, in addition to producing a brand-new professional Vert skateboarding competition.

