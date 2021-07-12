Welcome to the Vans Family Zion Wright
Vans Skateboarding proudly welcomes the talented Zion Wright to the Vans Family. Rising to prominence in his early years as a standout at contests and filming in the streets, Zion has been on a clear, unrelenting path toward his goals—which include competing on the world stage. His fearless, no-holds-barred approach and unique style shines in this welcome edit, accompanied by the musical stylings of his father, Mustafa Wright, on the sinte drums.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter
Subscribe to Transworld Skate’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.
Success!
Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!
LATEST NEWS
Wild Nothing II
New video by Norlan Osorio, a young skater and filmmaker from Costa Rica.View
Wild Nothing II
Sk8rats At The Echo Park Skatepark
Right between the 101 and the beautiful Echo Park Lake, get your pumps in then ho ...View
Sk8rats At The Echo Park Skatepark
Grosso Forever: Loveletter To Japan
Vans wanted to make sure that the rich skate culture and storied history didn ...View
Grosso Forever: Loveletter To Japan
Manolo's The Quiet Tapes
Danny Hamaguchi, Shmatty and friends captured by Manolo's lens in LA last year.View
Manolo's The Quiet Tapes
The Yuto Show!
This Yuto part has it all! He wanted to bring it back to the VX for this one.View
The Yuto Show!
Sk8rats HDVX Tutorial
There's a way to keep using your favorite fisheye.View
Sk8rats HDVX Tutorial
Checking In With Dashawn Jordan
His switch from Business and Co. to Toy Machine, his ender in Vaccine and his tho ...View
Checking In With Dashawn Jordan
Magnus Walker and Ishod Wair | SB Dunk High
Using one of Magnus’ whips as the vehicle for their vision, they transformed the ...View
Magnus Walker and Ishod Wair | SB Dunk High
éS | Welcome home, Tom!
Penny's back on éS, with some new clips to boot!View
éS | Welcome home, Tom!
Today Was Chill, Day 10
The chillers cruise around campus before their big graduation from the streets.View
Today Was Chill, Day 10
TWS 10: Deadhippie's Tips For Skating In Your 40s
How to learn new tricks and break down mental/physical roadblocks.View
TWS 10: Deadhippie's Tips For Skating In Your 40s
Cory Kennedy and the Snoho Pumpers
Cory's getting his legs back in action!View
Cory Kennedy and the Snoho Pumpers
World Skate = Worst Skate V.3
And The Call For A Skateboarder's UnionView
World Skate = Worst Skate V.3
Introducing Team USA's Olympic Skateboarding Uniforms
Meet the USA Skateboarding National Team That May (Or May Not) Go To The Olympics
US ASS! US ASS! US ASS!View
Meet the USA Skateboarding National Team That May (Or May Not) Go To The Olympics
USA Skateboarding National Team Announced
16 Skateboarders Named to First-Ever USA Skateboarding National TeamView
USA Skateboarding National Team Announced
10 Best Cities to Skate in the World (Redux)
We revisit our '10 picks for the 10 Best Cities to Skate on this planet. Rea ...View
10 Best Cities to Skate in the World (Redux)
Tony Hawk responds to allegations made in All This Mayhem
Tony Hawk sets the record straight on the 900, the ’99 X-Games, and the accusatio ...View
Tony Hawk responds to allegations made in All This Mayhem
The 30 Most Influential Skaters Of All Time
30 of the greatest, most influential skateboarders in the world, counting down in ...View
The 30 Most Influential Skaters Of All Time
The ABEC Myth
Bearings are often misunderstood.View
Sound off in the comments below!