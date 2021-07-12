Welcome to the Vans Family Zion Wright

Vans Skateboarding proudly welcomes the talented Zion Wright to the Vans Family. Rising to prominence in his early years as a standout at contests and filming in the streets, Zion has been on a clear, unrelenting path toward his goals—which include competing on the world stage. His fearless, no-holds-barred approach and unique style shines in this welcome edit, accompanied by the musical stylings of his father, Mustafa Wright, on the sinte drums.