Welcome Walker

April 3, 2008

It’s about time. Walker Ryan is now officially 100-percent Organikan. This should come as no suprise if you’ve been watching, but if you still need some convincing, please check out Walker’s Welcome to Organika part. If this is the stuff Organika wants you to see, can you imagine the stuff they’re holding for the Organika video?

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS