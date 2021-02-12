Wes Kremer, Ben Skrzypek, Josef Scott Jatta | Unknown Treasures Part 1

Late in the last summer before lockdown, Wes Kremer, Madars Apse, Josef Scott and Ben Skrzypek were joined by vibesman Tino Arena on a 13-day skate mission through the southern Balkans to spread the good word of global skate culture all the way from the beach towns of Albania to the killer skate scene in Skopje, North Macedonia via Montenegro and Kosovo. Join the first leg of Unknown Treasures skate mission as the crew rip through Montenegro and Albania!